Elliott praises Pilgrims character as Boston United force a draw at York City

Craig Elliott praised his side’s character as Boston United came from behind to snatch a draw at York City.

The manager also took time to give a thumbs up to youngster Max Wright, who scored the equaliser, and debutant Ryan Cresswell.

Sean Newton fired home a superb long-range free kick and Macaulay Langstaff doubled the Minstermen’s lead as he reacted first after George Willis could only parry Jon Parkin’s strike.

But Boston stepped up after the break with Jay Rollins and Wright earning a point.

“I’d argue first half there wasn’t much in it. The first goal’s a fantastic free kick, you’ve got to say well done,” Elliott said.

“But the second one, it’s not a great free kick and I think George could definitely do better.

“It was great character from the lads to come back and get a draw. It was deserved, I think.”

Turning his attention to Wright, who curled home a superb 20-yarder, Elliott added: “I think we wanted to get a bit more energy up front today and it didn’t really materialise like that.

“I’d argue there weren’t many chances in the game, both teams were cancelling each other out.”We started to get a few more chances, but people like Max upped their game and he deserved his goal.

“I talked to him about exciting me, really. I was quite bored watching us last week and I want to enjoy watching my teams.

“He’s one of the players I enjoy watching. He’s a bit naive and not yet ready for league football, but when he does that you can see the potential’s there.

“When he does get bigger and gets more experience he’ll be a good player.”

Cresswell joined from Mickleover on Friday but is short of game time.

However, Elliott felt the former Northampton Town and Rochdale man justified his inclusion.

“I thought he was solid,” he said. “It was a big risk as he’s only had one 90 minutes in 12 months and you’re not coming into an average game today, you’re away at York.

“I think the pace of the game caught up with him but the signs were there, he won big headers and did more than well.”