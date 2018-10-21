Elliott ‘proud’ of battling Boston United despite Darlington defeat

Craig Elliott said he was ‘proud’ of is battling Boston United side as they were beaten 1-0 at Darlington, ending the game with nine men.

Ashley Jackson’s 11th-minute own goal settled the contest, the defender turning into his own net after an effort ricocheted off the post and struck him.

“I’m really proud of the players to play just over 70 minutes with 10 men and limit them to scraps really,” the manager said.

“I don’t remember them opening us up with big chances.

“We had some good little opportunities that on another day maybe we could have taken.”

Reflecting on the goal, Elliott added: “These are the bits of luck you need.

“It hit the post then hit Ash and went in, so they’re the bounces of the ball you need along the way and we haven’t had it.”

Defender Ben Middleton and George Willis were both shown straight red cards for challenges, Middleton midway through the first half and Willis with five minutes remaining.

“He’s accountable,” Elliott said of Middleton.

“I don’t like to point the finger but he knows that.

“It was a bad decision for him to make that challenge and he gives the ref no option.”

But turning his attention to Willis, Elliott said: “I’m not sure why the referee sent him off.”