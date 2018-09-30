Elliott proud of Pilgrims as they come from behind to win at Curzon Ashton

Craig Elliott admitted he was proud of his Boston United squad after they came from behind to sink Curzon Ashton.

The Pilgrims travelled to the Tameside Stadium with five defeats from their previous six matches, but they just love playing in Greater Manchester and made it 12 points from a possible 12 in the north west, following previous wins at FC United, Stockport County and Altrincham.

But Boston had to work for their win, Nicky Walker, Ahkeem Rose and Max Wright on target after Adam Morgan had put the hosts in front - finally ending their bizarre run of first-goal-wins, which was the case for their first 12 matches of the season.

“I think at half time we were gutted how we played the first half,” Elliott said.

“Fair play to the lads, there was a lot of pressure on them second half and there’s a few of them not got a lot of confidence at the moment.

“So I’m really proud of them to come out and win and the way they played second half as well.

“The reaction was great from the lads.”

It may have felt like a miserable few weeks in Boston, but Saturday’s win sees the Pilgrims back up to seventh, four points off second spot and with the third best defensive record in the National League North.

United began on the front foot and Gregg Smith headed two Ben Davies crosses over and Mohamud Ali’s back pass almost deceived home keeper Cameron Mason.

But it was Curzon who took the lead in the 18th minute as Morgan got his head to Oliver Crankshaw’s cross and forced home via the underside of the bar.

That goal took the wind out of Boston’s sails and the writing appeared on the wall yet again as they trailed at the break.

But the Pilgrims simply enjoy playing in Manchester, and the second half told a different story.

Ryan Qualter and Smith both threatened from headers before Morgan dragged wide when gifted the chance to double the advantage.

From that moment United’s spirits were up, Walker levelling in the 64th minute, netting his first goal of the season as he forced his way into a shooting opportunity and drove past Mason.

That was the first time this season that Boston had scored after trailing in a game.

Rose turned the game on its head in the 73rd minute, making it two away goals for United in two matches.

With Ashton failing to clear Walker’s corner the young striker netted on the swivel.

Rose was denied a second by the legs of Mason, but his fellow Grimsby Town loanee Wright had the final say in stoppage time, the youngster working his way into space before poking home confirmation of the turnaround.

CURZON: Mason, Morton, McJannet, Hunt, Ali, Marshall (Rowney 74), Guest, Crankshaw, Cummins (Samizadeh 68), Morgan, Hughes (Brooke 90); Subs (not used): Fawns, Shaw.

UNITED: Willis, Davies, Jackson, Norris (Wright 59), Middleton, Qualter, Abbott, Harris, Smith, Walker (Gough 90), Wafula (Rose 59); Subs (not used): Johnson, Marriott.

ATT: 305.

REF: Aaron Jackson.

STAR MAN: Gregg Smith - The focal point for United’s best attacking play and provided a deft flick to creat the equaliser.