Elliott proud of Pilgrims as they end home hoodoo

Craig Elliott was full of praise for his Pilgrims as Boston United ended their home hoodoo.

After four straight defeats without a goal at the Jakemans Stadium, the Pilgrims bounced back as they thrashed Blyth Spartans 4-0.

“There were two objectives today: one was to score a goal at home and the other was to win the game,” he said.

“We did both. It was important we worked and improved today, a lot of pressure but the players handled it.

“It’s nice to have that feeling that people are going home a lot happier, players too.

“I thought it was a really good performance from start to finish, defensively and offensively.

“We created good chances and could have scored more. I’m really proud of them.”

Gregg Smith, Nicky Walker, Gavin Allott and Brad Abbott were on target in a dominant display which leaves Boston fourth in the National League North.

“We’ve had a half decent start,” Elliott added.

“As much as I’d like us to have more points, we have a decent points total and it’s another win.

“I’ve always targeted 20 wins for the season, so we’re getting clioser to that.”