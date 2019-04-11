Elliott says Boston United’s final season at York Street must be one to remember

Boston United must leave York Street with a bang and not a whimper.

That is the message from manager Craig Elliott, as he prepares to build a squad for what looks set to be the Pilgrims’s final campaign at the Jakemans Stadium.

The club has been given a lease extension until the end of next season, but United are planning on moving to their new home in Wyberton by August 2020.

“Potentially, the last season at York Street, that’s a big thing,” said Elliott of leaving the club’s home since 1933.

“We’re fully aware the home record’s not been what it’s meant to be (this season) and I’ll make sure we’ll make it as good as it can be next year.

“We need a team to be proud of on the pitch as well. That’s the thing, it has to go hand in hand.”

While Elliott has seven players signed up for next season, he is looking to bring in key summer signings to bolster the team.

“The chairman works as hard as he can to get the stadium together and I’ll be doing the same on the pitch to make sure we’ve got excitement and can bring back the good times,” Elliott added.

“A team we can be proud of, challenging at the right end of the table.

“The hard work’s already started and I’m confident we’ll get that in place.”