Elliott says ‘weak’ refereeing cost Boston United Leamington win

Craig Elliott was left fuming as he believes ‘weak’ refereeing cost Boston United victory.

Ben Davies netted from the spot after Max Wright was fouled by James Bowen, but the Pilgrims boss believes his side should have been given three further spot kicks for fouls on Jonathan Wafula, Gavin Allott and Nicky Walker by Leamington.

“I’m really disappointed. I said to the players, I can’t knock them today, they’ve shown a great attitude,” Elliott said, before turning his attention to referee Aaron Jackson.

“I just think we’ve had the game taken away from us by the referee, I really do.

“Absolutely blatant, all three. The last one’s not sat well with me, Nicky’s got past him and he’s pulled him back.

“You can argue we should have taken our chances but you need officials to do their jobs as well.”

Colby Bishop handed Leamington a third-minute lead and Elliott also argued Junior English should have been dismissed for an arm which struck Allott.

He added: “Even the lad in the first half could have been sent off. He’s thrown an elbow and he’s on a booking.

“I just think the ref’s had a really bad game today.

“Today it was so obvious, referees have got a difficult job and 50-50 decisions you can argue, but today it was so obvious and I’m just not sure why he’s not given them.

“The referee’s been weak today.”