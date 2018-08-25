Elliott shocked by Spennymoor’s start, but hopes Boston United can capitalise

Boston United are looking to put more pressure on league leaders Chorley as they host Spennymoor Town today.

However, the second-placed Pilgrims look set to be without defender Ryan Qualter, who was ruled out of last weekend’s 2-0 win at Altrincham with a knee injury.

“It might be touch and go for the weekend,” Elliott said ahead of the Bank Holiday double header which includes Monday’s trip to Bradford Park Avenue.

“But he seems to think he can be fit (sooner rather than later).

“We’ll have to see how it is, but it seems a pretty bad one.”

Spennymoor arrive at the Jakemans Stadium winless this National League North season.

They began the campaign with three draws (Chester, Darlington, Altrincham) but have lost their past two matches against Bradford Park Avenue and AFC Telford United.

However, Elliott believes that Town, who have former Pilgrims Stephen Brogan and Adam Boyes in their ranks, will be a force to be reckoned with this season.

“I’m surprised at how they’ve started,” he added.

“They’ve got some fantastic players. They might be a slow burner.

“It’s nice to have a positive atmosphere andf the chance to play at home against another good team in Spennymoor,” he said.

“It’s important we keep getting points on the board. We need to keep picking up two points a game.”

The match will kick off at 3pm.