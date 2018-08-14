Elliott wants another clean sheet as Boston United host goal-shy Nuneaton Borough

Craig Elliott says it is important that his Boston United side build upon Saturday’s win - and their clean sheets - when goal-shy Nuneaton Borough arrive at the Jakemans Stadium tonight.

The away side sit 19th in the National league North standings and are yet to find the net after beginning the campaign with three blanks.

Goalless draws against Ashton United and Hereford were followed up by Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Chorley, while Boston have beaten Guiseley 1-0 and FC United 3-0.

And Elliott says it is important for his side to keep it tight at the back this evening.

“I think we want the team to give us a base to go on and win the match,” he said.

“I think that’s important. Two clean sheets in three is pleasing.”

The match kicks off at 7.45pm.