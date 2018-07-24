Elliott wants better as Boston United host Lincoln City

Craig Elliott expects Boston United to up their game as they host Lincoln City this evening.

The Pilgrims boss was not happy after watching his side knocked out of the county cup by Lincoln United last week, days after a promising warm-up draw with Chesterfield.

“It’s a mental thing,” he said. “Pre-season, the pitch is nice.

“You think it’s just a matter of being 60-70 per cent.

“Against Chesterfield we knew we had to up our game and we did.

“When Lincoln (City) come I’d like to think it’s the same.”

Former Imps Jonny Margetts, Nathan Arnold and Adam Marriott could feature for Boston.

The contest at York Street kicks off at 7.45pm.