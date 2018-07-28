Elliott wants Boston United to show him what they’re made of as they complete pre-season schedule

Boston United will complete their pre-season schedule at FC Halifax Town today.

Craig Elliott has been left frustrated by his side’s warm-up fixtures ahead of next Saturday’s arrival of Gusieley, most notably the recent home defeats to Lincoln United and Lincoln City.

“Maybe some think they don’t have to do it in pre-season and they can go up a gear when the season starts,” he said.

“But I expect the same levels in training, friendlies and matches. There’s no taking your foot off in football.”

Kick off at the Shay will be at 3pm.