Elliott wants his first Boston United win against ‘amazing’ Kidderminster

Craig Elliott believes Kidderminster Harriers are an ‘amazing side’ - but he would love to get his first Pilgrims win against the club today.

Elliott only took the Boston United job in November, but will face the Harriers for the third time this afternoon (KO 3pm).

Late strikes from Kabongo Tshimanga and Adam Curry earned United a 2-2 FA Trophy draw at the Jakemans Stadium early in the manager’s tenure, but Kidderminster won the replay 2-0.

“We’ve got a difficult game,” Elliott said.

“I’ve seen them play a lot this year and I think they’re an amazing team.

“I’m a big fan of theirs and not many teams play like Kidderminster, so I think most teams find it difficult to play against them.

“We’re no different, but they do give away goals towards the latter stages of games. So we need to stay in the match.”

Promotion-chasing Kidderminster sit fourth in the National League North, but have a much stronger record at Aggborough than they do on the road.

From 17 home matches they have collected 35 points (10 wins, five draws, two defeats) and scored 42 goals.

From the same number of matches away from Aggborough they have picked up 21 points (five wins, six draws, six defeats) and scored 18 times.

“I think they’ve conceded a lot of goals and do have a bit of an Achilles’ heel in terms of giving away leads, so you have to take heart from that,” Elliott added, speaking after Tuesday’s 4-1 defeat at Brackley.

“But we’re under no illusions. We know how good they are and we must improve.

“We’ve just got to put this behind us and get back to winning ways and get some more points that will help us.”

Kick off will be at 3pm.