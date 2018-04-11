Elliott wants loan rangers to stay with Boston United

Craig Elliott admits he would love to make his loan rangers permanent Pilgrims.

Ben Middleton, Jake Beesley and Reece Thompson have all impressed since linking up with the Boston United squad.

And the manager says he would be keen to convince them to stay at the Jakemans Stadium next season.

When asked if he wanted to keep the trio, Elliott replied: ‘absolutely’.

“The reason I brought them in is because they fit into how I like to play,” Elliott told The Standard.

“I think they’re good players. I try not to bring players in for the sake of it.

“They’ve played a massive part in our upturn and have been a massive improvement at the club.”

Middleton is currently on loan from Harrogate Town, Beesley from Salford City and Thompson from National League Guiseley.

But if Elliott was successful in extending the trio’s stay, he would also have to strike deals with parent clubs as Thompson and Beesley will remain under contract for next season.

Thompson, however, said he would be keen to remain at Boston if he didn’t fit into his parent club’s plans.

“I’m still contracted at Guiseley,” he said.

“But at the end of the season both teams will have to talk and take it from there and see what happens.”

As the Pilgrims prepare to face Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday, followed by matches against title-chasing Harrogate and Salford, Elliott is determined to cause a few shocks and secure the club’s National League North safety, so he can begin talking to players about next season.

“Behind closed doors I’ve said to the players we’re not quite in a position to talk about next year; I didn’t want to have any distractions at all,” he added.

“But the quicker we can get officially safe the quicker we can start planning for next year.”