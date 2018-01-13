Manager Craig Elliott wants to get Boston United ‘rocking’.

The Pilgrims boss has overseen a climb out of the drop zone and up the table since taking over in the dug-out.

And the former Shaw Lane manager - who guided his previous club to three promotions - admits he is enjoying life at Boston.

“It’s fantastic,” said Elliott.

“The fans have been a different class and I’m loving managing here.

“Hopefully, we can continue to get good results.

“I used to win a lot of games at Shaw Lane but the fanbase never grew with the success we had.

“If I can get half that success here I’m sure the place will be rocking.”

United’s National League North contest at Spennymoor today has been postponed due to the Moors’ FA Trophy match taking precedence.