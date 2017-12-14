England trials for Boston United footballers

Four members of Boston United’s walking football squad have been invited to take part in England trials.

Martyn Walker and Dave Scotney, who is also the manager, from the over 50s and over 60s players Geoff Ward and Chris Bradford have been nominated for trials early next year.

Selected players could be in contention for a place in the squads for the 2019 European Championships.

There has been more success for the club’s walking footballers as they won the morning tournament at the Link Walking Football Tournament.

Players are pictured with the trophy.