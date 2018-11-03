“Every team in this league is strong!” Pilgrims boss Elliott expects no favours at Ashton United

As Boston United head to Ashton United, manager Craig Elliott reminded his squad that there are no easy games in the National League North.

The Pilgrims are hoping to make it five wins from five visits to Manchester this season as they arrive at Hurst Cross today (KO 3pm).

The Robins were beaten 4-1 by Chester on Tuesday nightm, their fourth straight league defeat.

But Elliott knows Ashton will not make it easy for them.

“It will be a difficult game for obvious reasons,” he said.

“They’re desperate to stay in this league so they’ll be another tough game.

“There aren’t any banana skins in this league.

“Every team in this league is strong.”

Elliott knows Ashton manager Jody Banim from his Shaw Lane days as the two clubs did battle in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League.

And the Boston boss was full of praise for the job Banim has done in getting his side promoted.

“The manager’s done fantastic there, he really has,” Elliott added.

“He’s had limited resources so to get into this league, he’s done a great job.”

Boston’s last visit to Hurst Cross resulted in a 2-0 win in February 2010, Mark Camm and Spencer Weird-Daley on target.