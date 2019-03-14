“Everyone has to put bodies on the line!” Ryan Qualter warns Boston United to expect an early onslaught from Chorley

Ryan Qualter has warned Boston United to prepare for an early onslaught as league leaders Chorley arrive at the Jakemans Stadium on Saturday.

Having regained top spot from Stockport County at the weekend, the Magpies will be keen to maintain first place in the National League North.

But defender Qualter believes that if the Pilgrims can weather the early storm they could surprise their guests.

“They’re a big side,” Qualter warned.

“The back three are big boys and they throw balls into the box, you’ve just got to defend that as best you can.

“Not just the back five, but everyone has to put bodies on the line.

“If you can see the first 20 minutes out, which we haven’t been great at doing lately, it puts you in a great position.”

Nicky Walker was on target as United drew 1-1 at Chorley in December.

“I think we’ve got to take confidence from the Chorley game away, probably one of our best performances of the season,” Qualter added.

“We were unlucky not to come away with a win.

“If we get another three points it keeps chalking those games off and the gap (on the top seven) will close.”

Kick off will be at 3pm.