Everyone needs to believe! Keeper Stewart says Boston United have to set their sights on the play-offs

Jon Stewart says Boston United’s squad have to target the play-off - or they might as well hang up their boots.

The former Burnley and Bournemouth goalkeeper - who joined from manager Craig Elliott’s former club Shaw Lane, along with defender Ryan Qualter on Friday - made his Pilgrims debut in Saturday’s 3-1 National League North victory over Tamworth.

United may not have been in the top half of the table yet this season, but they ended the weekend seven points off the top seven, and the new keeper is telling his teammates to think big.

“In football, if you haven’t got ambition, there’s no point playing,” said Stewart, whose first taste of York Street was also a 3-1 success, as a teenager on the bench with Swindon Town in a League Two match 11 years ago.

“We want to be as high up as we can be, it’s as simple as that.

“The size of this club, it can go up there. It just needs everyone to believe.”

Stewart had not trained with the Pilgrims prior to his debut, but he has previously played with central defenders Qualter at Shaw Lane and Bradford Park Avenue and Jordan Keane at Alfreton.

“It wasn’t strange (playing with them), but it was nice to get through the debut,” he added.

“I’ve not played or trained for three weeks so I was happy.”

Stewart’s appearance meant George Willis, who had been an ever-present up until that point this campaign, dropped to the bench.

Elliott says his new keeper’s arrival offers competition for places, but both stoppers have the right to fight for the number one shirt.

“As a goalkeeper it happens at every club,” Stewart said.

“It’s good, healthy competition and nothing personal.”