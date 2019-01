Former Football League midfielder Nicky Wroe has joined Boston United.

The 33-year-old, who helped Shrewsbury Town to promotion to League One and won the Conference Premier play-offs with Torquay United, has made the move from National League North rivals Bradford Park Avenue.

Wroe has also turned out for Barnsley, Bury, Hamilton Academical, York City, Preston North End, Oxford United, Notts County and FC Halifax Town.

He is eligible to face Guiseley tomorrow (KO 3pm).