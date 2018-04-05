Express yourselves! Elliott wants Boston United to forget the rest and play to their strengths

Craig Elliott says it is time for his Boston United squad to go out and express themselves fully.

The Pilgrims boss believes that the best way for his squad to succeed is to play to their strengths.

Elliott admitted that finding the right balance between defence and attack was causing him headaches in recent weeks.

In a bid to avoid getting sucked into a relegation scrap he attempted to play defensively away at Stockport County and Brackley Town, only to leave both contests empty-handed.

But after celebrating his squad’s victories over promotion-chasing Chorley and Kidderminster Harriers, Elliott has decided that attack is the best form of defence.

“My gut says sometimes you can get pre-occupied with the teams you’re playing against and worry about all their strengths, and you forget about your own team,” he said.

“That’s what I’ve tried to go back to, this is what we are and what we’re good at.

“Let them all worry about us, that’s important.

“We’ve got good wingers, good lads up top and good players in midfield that pass the ball around.

“That’s what we need to look at going forward. Look after our house and hopefully the rest takes care of itself.”

Having seen his side get the better of opposition vying for a place in the National League, Elliott is confident that his squad is not far off being the real deal.

However, to become the finished article he says his players need to turn in top performances in every match.

He continued: “It frustrates me at times because I do think we’re a decent team and I don’t think we’re far off being a good top-half team.

“But it’s that consistency. I think we’ve been unlucky with some of the games, they’ve been tough away games.”