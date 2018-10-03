Familiar faces help Norris’ United return

David Norris believes that familiar faces are helping him settle back into life at Boston United.

The midfielder left for a career in the Football League 18 years ago, before a return last last month.

But the daunting prospect of walking into a new dressing room was made easier by the fact he was linking up with former Shaw Lane teammates Spencer Harris, Ryan Qualter and Nicky Walker.

“That’s always nice, knowing a few faces,” he said.

“It helps you settle no matter where you’ve been, it’s always daunting going into a new changing room.”

But Norris was even happier to bump into staff members and supporters who he remembers from his first stint.

He added: “It was nicer to see some of the old faces.

“It was great to see so many people I remembered, it’s a family club here and it was great.”

Norris joined United without playing any football this season, but expects to be up to pace soon.

He said: “It’ll take me a couple of weeks to get up to speed but I’m not too far off.

“I’ve not trained and played a game since last season, it gets football into me and hopefully I can help the team.”