Familiar foes return in the FA Cup

Boston United will be facing some familiar foes after being drawn to face Peterborough Sports in the FA Cup.

The Pilgrims will host the Turbines in the second qualifying round of the competition on Saturday, September 22.

Sports have five ex-United players in their ranks.

Brothers Mark and Richard Jones and Lewis Hilliard all featured under Dennis Greene, while Mitch Griffiths came through the club’s youth ranks before forcing his way into the first team.

Former loanee Dan Lawlor completes the quintet.

The match will kick off at 3pm.