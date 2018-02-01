Fans have given us a lift, says boss Elliott

The Boston United fans deserve credit for playing their part in the club’s revival, says Craig Elliott.

The Pilgrims manager gave a thumbs up to the terraces, believing the supporters have helped raise spirits in the dressing room.

Pilgrims fans on Saturday.

“The crowd have given me a massive lift, and the players a massive lift,” Elliott (pictured) said.

“Hopefully they’ve seen improvements and I think, steadily, attendances will grow with that.

“We’re in a position where we’ve got some good games coming up.

“People are watching us and taking a bit more note.

“Let’s see what happens.”