FOR SALE! Boston United’s York Street ground is officially on the market... but it’s business as usual at the Gliderdrome

Boston United’s York Street home is officially up for sale - but it’s business as usual at the Gliderdrome.

Owners the Malkinson family have put the site of the football stadium on the market through specialist business property adviser Christie & Co, for potential development.

But this sale will not involve the adjacent Gliderdrome dance venue and bingo hall - which once saw acts such as Elton John, Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Wonder and T-Rex grace the stage.

The Malkinsons, who also own this site, are continuing to run the venue with bookings confirmed throughout this year and into next year.

United have been granted a lease extension until the end of the 2019-20 season, but are planning to begin the following campaign in their to-be-built out-of-town site.

The ground will leave a substantial site for redevelopment, which extends to 4.3 acres, and could be suitable for a variety of uses, subject to planning permission.

Nicole Madin, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for a new development to be created, subject to planning permission, which benefits the town of Boston and also presents a purchaser with the option of maintaining an historic music and events venue.”