Four-figure attendances for United

Boston United were among the clubs averaging four-figure attendances in the National League North last season.

The division enjoyed record-breaking support, with more fans than ever flooding through the turnstiles.

Top attendances: 1 Stockport County 3,578; 2 York City 2,754; 3 FC United of Manchester 2,109; 4 Kidderminster Harriers 1,680; 5 Salford City 1,626; 6 Darlington 1,456; 7 Harrogate Town 1,187; 8 Chorley 1,098; 9 AFC Telford United 1,074; 10 Boston United 1,053; 11 Southport 1,011; 12 Spennymoor 825; 13 Blyth Spartans 807; 14 Tamworth 738; 15 Leamington 661; 16 Gainsborough Trinity 604; 17 Nuneaton Town 594; 18 Alfreton Town 576; 19 Brackley Town 533; 20 Bradford PA 496; 21 Curzon Ashton 421; 22 North Ferriby 363.