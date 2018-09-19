‘Freak’ David Norris arrives at Boston United to ‘do a job’ - Elliott

Sentimentality played no part in bringing ‘freak’ David Norris back to Boston United, according to manager Craig Elliott.

Yesterday the Pilgrims announced that the midfielder had rejoined the York Street club 18 years after leaving for a career in the Football League with sides such as Leeds United, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth and Peterborough United.

“He did really well for me last year,” said Elliott, who managed Norris at Shaw Lane.

“He’s one of the good guys. A great player and a terrific person who brings a lot to the dressing room.

“He demands respect straight away because of where he’s been in his career, but he has a lot to offer everyone, on and off the pitch.”

Norris - nicknamed ‘Nosher’ by Pilgrims fans - joined Boston as a raw, talented teenager in the 1999-2000 season before linking up with Sam Allardyce’s Bolton Wanderers as the Pilgrims went on to win the Dr Marten’s League title.

He returned on loan the following season, scoring a total of 18 goals in 37 appearances with United.

Norris returns a 37-year-old at the other end of his career, but Elliott says his latest signing, like fellow veteran Ben Davies, still has plenty to offer.

“He’s another freak, “ Elliott added.

“I know about his past with Boston but he’s not here out of sentiment. He can do a good job for us.

“He’s a personal trainer and he played nearly 50 games last season so there’s no questioning his fitness.

“He was doing well at this level with Salford before that.”

Norris is eligible to feature in Saturday’s home FA Cup clash against Peterborough Sports (KO 3pm), and with Andi Thanoj and Spencer Harris both playing through the pain barrier recently and Grant Roberts linking up with Hyde, he could well play a prominent role in the match.

“I’ve said I feel like we lack a bit of aggression and fight, and they’ll come to try to outbattle us,” added Elliott, demanding his side give as good as they get.

“There’s no massive panic, but we need to sort our own form out.”

Elliott guided Shaw Lane to the first round, where they were beaten 3-1 by Mansfield Town, last season, and he is plotting another good run.

“We want to do well in it. Boston hasn’t done well in recent years in the FA Cup, but last year I had good memories,” he added.

“Hopefully we can do that this year. I don’t see a competition or game I take lightly from now until the end of the season.

“It’s a big game for us, even bigger now as we need a reaction. It’s four lost in five but we haven’t been too bad, we just need to be hard to beat.”