Friends re-United? Pilgrims quartet set for North Ferriby return

It will be a case of old friends reunited as Boston United travel to face North Ferriby on Saturday.

Reece Thompson, Stephen Brogan, Ben Middleton and Taron Hare (pictured) could all be involved against the team they represented last year.

Taron Hare.

The Villagers sit rock bottom of the National League North, following their relegation from non-league’s top flight last season.

The Pilgrims quartet have played their part in a spirited Boston revival as the side are six games unbeaten.

And Elliott believes that those players are all better than last season’s league position suggests.

“It’s confidence,” he said.

Stephen Brogan. NNL-171028-195454009

“If you play in a team that loses then you get down on your luck, but if you play in a team that’s winning - and playing at home where fans are showing you support - it can only make you do better.”

Boston’s last visit to Ferriby was in May 2016, when the Villagers won 3-0 to progress to the play-off final, before securing promotion.

Boston won the reverse fixture 2-1 in September.

Kick off will be at 3pm.