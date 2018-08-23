FROM THE PRESS BOX: Stop this managerial merry-go-round, now!

It’s still August and yet the managerial merry-go-round is already starting up.

The football season is less than a month old (less than a week old if your team plays in the Northern Premier League) and talk of changes in dug-outs is already dominating the back pages.

In the Premier League there’s plenty of chatter about Zenedine Zidane replacing Jose Mourinho - a man so churlish his stare could turn Medusa to stone - at Old Trafford, while closer to home in the United Counties League Premier Division Gary Edgley was unveiled as the new Boston Town boss last week following the departure of Dennis Greene.

The National League North claimed its first casualty on Sunday when York City parted ways with Martin Gray following an uninspiring start to the campaign.

The Minstermen’s announcement brought the usual replies on Twitter - celebration that the manager had gone and cries for terrace heroes who ‘get the club’ to be installed.

But among the comments was one which stood out, a fan suggesting York should go knocking at Craig Elliott’s door.

You had to go and throw that out there, didn’t you!

Of course, it wasn’t the craziest of suggestions.

Elliott is the division’s best-performing manager this calendar year, he lives down the road from Bootham Crescent and - as he proved upon arrival at Boston United last season - he turns fortunes around quicker than you can say Reece Thompson.

Having a successful manager on other fans’ wish lists isn’t a new thing down York Street (although it’s unusual that it isn’t Grimsby Town).

Indeed, last season Elliott became the bookies’ favourite to take over at the managerless Mariners, before stating he had ‘unfinished business’ with the Pilgrims.

After a summer of ins and outs Boston have kicked off the new campaign in style, currently second in the table and looking like they could be serious title challengers.

Having your manager linked with other clubs - no matter how loosely at present - is part and parcel of seeing your team do well.

It comes with the territory, whether you like it or not.

Business with this Boston team certainly looks unfinished, and the club is surely onto a good thing with its talented manager on board.

But if things continue in this manner then more and more clubs will begin to take note and holding on to Elliott will become tougher and tougher, Paul Hurst currently proof that success at the Jakemans Stadium is far from a glass ceiling.

But hopefully York have other ideas (I couldn’t find a bookie offering odds on Elliott, while Hope Powell (25/1) is apparently in with a better shout than Neil Redfearn and Adam Murray (both 33/1)).

Hopefully the day that Elliott leaves in long in the future.

In the present is Saturday’s arrival of winless Spennymoor Town and the chance to end the day on top of the table.

It may also be the perfect chance for Boston fans to remind Elliott exactly what they think of him managing their club.