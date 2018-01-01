GAINSBOROUGH TRINITY 1 BOSTON UNITED 1: Thompson nets Pilgrims leveller

Reece Thompson grabbed a leveller for Boston United against Gainsborough Trinity, proving he loves a goal at the Northolme.

The striker’s second-half header cancelled out Ashley Worsfold’s opener to stretch the Pilgrims’ unbeaten run to five matches, in a match which saw Blues skipper Nathan Jarman dismissed.

And it was a superb way for Thompson - who has already netted twice here this campaign in the county cup - to celebrate extending his loan from Guiseley until the end of the season, the move being rubber stamped tomorrow.

United couldn’t quite begin 2018 the way they ended last year, with four wins in December.

But the draw moves them six points clear of the bottom three.

Craig Elliott stuck with the side which beat Trinity 2-0 on Boxing Day, the only change coming on the bench where Taron Hare replaced Adam Curry, who has returned to Hull City.

Blues keeper Henrich Ravas was called upon to make a brave early save, smothering the ball on the line as Jay Rollins looked set to pounce as Thompson’s deflected strike looped goalwards.

A neat finish from Worsfold handed Trinity an 11th-minute opener.

Tom Davie’s throw-in was only partially cleared by the United defence, and when the same man was given a second bite of the cherry his low cross was collected by Worsfold and placed perfectly through a packed penalty area and beyond the dive of George Willis.

That lead should have been doubled when Jordan Richards’ clever pass dissected the Pilgrims defence and Worsfold’s strike would have found the net were it not for Willis’ outstretched leg.

As Boston looked to force their way back into the game Ashley Hemmings twice tried his luck from long range. His first effort was headed wide by Michael Jacklin and the second well held by Ravas.

The Blues stopper was called upon twice more as the first half came to a close, getting a hand to Thompson’s low drive and holding on to Lee Bennett’s hopeful strike from the edge of the box.

The Pilgrims were level less than three minutes after the re-start courtesy of Thompson’s first league goal for United.

His previous two had also come at the Northolme in the county cup final, and today’s leveller was a glancing header, the striker meeting Hemmings’ cross to pipe Ravas to the ball.

Both sides had chances to take the lead but goalscorers Worsfold and Thompson both shot wide when well placed.

Jarman’s afternoon came to an end in the 58th minute.

The Blues skipper, who was booked in the first half for as slide on Willis, collected his second yellow card for a needless foul on Brad Abbott.

This swung momentum United’s way with Rollins’ long-ranger within a whisker of finding the net.

At the death the same player beat the offside trap but forced his strike wide of the far post.

TRINITY: Ravas, Evans, Jacklin, Warren, Stainfield, Richards, C. King, Davie (Storey 16), Jarman, Worsfold (Simmons 76), Lacey (Bateson 63); Subs: Clarke.

UNITED: Willis, Walker, Brogan (Hare 78), Thanoj, Keane, Middleton, Rollins, Abbott, Thompson (Smith 87), Bennett (Tshimanga 63), Hemmings; Subs: McGuire, Beatson.

Ref: Garreth Rhodes.

Att: 1,022.