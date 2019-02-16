George Willis kept a clean sheet at Chester the night he made his England debut alongside Manchester City ace Raheem Sterling... now he’s looking to do the same with Boston United

George Willis returns to Chester looking to keep another clean sheet at the Deva Stadium - just like he did on his England debut.

The Boston United goalkeeper was part of the Three Lions’s under 16s team which won the Victory Shield in 2009, earning his first cap on the same night as Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.

And the young stopper - then a Sheffield United youngster who was keeping current England number one Jordan Pickford out of the side - did his job as the hosts beat Northern Ireland 2-0, part of a team that also included Nathan Redmond, Callum McFadzean and Nick Powell.

Today Willis faces a different task, aiming to help United pick up three points which could see them return to the National League North’s play-off spots for the first time since November.

“We can’t lie about it. We are where we are, a point off the play-offs,” Willis said.

“We need to keep going and do what we can to get up there, there’s no point kidding ourselves.

“Some team will put a run together and be there, so why not try to make it us.”

Chester have lost their last three league games and were also pipped 1-0 by Nathwich in the Cheshire Senior Cup in midweek, while the Pilgrims travel in form, having recorded four wins and a draw from their past six matches.

But Willis knows any point would have to be earned the hard way against the side managed by Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley, who guided Salford City to the title last season.

“It’s a tough place to go, it really is,” added Willis, whose side lost 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

“But we need to take the positivity from the last few games and keep the confidence going.

“We’ll go there knowing we can get something from the game. We want a point, at least, but we can get three.

“We feel we owe them one, really. They came to our place and beat us. We remember that.”

The match will also see a return to the Deva - currently known as the Swansway Chester Stadium - for Boston’s Ben Davies, who made 155 appearances for Chester City.

Kick off will be at 3pm.