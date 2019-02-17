Gibbens and Middleton could be back in Boston United side for Telford clash

Lewis Gibbens and Ben Middleton could be back in time to offer Boston United more defensive options ahead of their next fixture.

Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott hopes to have both players back in contention for the March 2 meeting at the Jakemans Stadium.

Gibbens had agreed to extend his loan from Mansfield Town until the end of the season before dislocating his shoulder in the January defeat at Spennymoor Town, while Middleton has been sidelined since November after breaking a bone in his foot in a freak gym injury.

“We’ve been told it may not be as bad as we thought, so I’m hoping maybe in a week or two something might happen with that,” Elliott said of Gibbens.

“We’re in discussions about that at the minute. He’s seen the surgeon, seeing how bad it is.

“He doesn’t need an operation, so I’m hoping they’ll let him come back out.”

Turning his attention to Middleton, Elliott added: “Obviously, we’ve got Ben Middleton to come back as well.

“We need some more defensive cover, size, aggression.

“I think he’ll be ready for the next game, he’s done all his running, kicking the ball.

“It’s just contact. He’ll up that this week and get a bit of contact in training.

“Hopefully, he’ll be fit for Telford.”

Boston are without a fixture this Saturday du to Stockport’s FA Trophy involvement.