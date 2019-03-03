Gibbens set for Boston United return

Lewis Gibbens looks set to return to Boston United at the end of the week.

The teenage Mansfield Town defender has been out of action since injuring his shoulder in the Pilgrims’s 1-0 defeat at Spennymoor in January.

Boston and the Stags had already agreed Gibbens would extend his stay at the Jakemans Stadium until the end of the season prior to his injury, and the youngster looks set to be available in time for Saturday’s trip to Southport.

“I’m hoping Gibbo will be available next week,” manager Craig Elliott said.

“He trained most of last week and and he’ll be training most of this week with a view of getting him in at the end of the week.

“He’s a good young player and he adds a lot to us on the ball as well as defensively.”