Give a little respect! Elliott may ring out the changes as Boston United search for Spennymoor success

Craig Elliott says his Boston United side must respect Spennymoor Town as the two sides meet this evening.

The Pilgrims will travel north to Brewery Field, looking to register their first victory over the Moors since their promotion to the National League North.

“We’ve got a difficult game at Spennymoor where I may have to respect them and change things a little bit,” said Elliott, who has stuck with the same starting XI for the past three matches.

The Moors recorded a 2-0 victory in Boston earlier this season, added to a 3-0 success from the previous campaign.

Last season’s away fixture, a goalless draw, was played at Harrogate Town due to issues with the Spennymoor pitch.

Moors currently sit third in the National League North and a victory could see them move to within three points of second-place Stockport County.

However, United will also be eyeing a win which would move them to within a point of the play-off spots.

While tonight’s contest poses a great opportunity for the Pilgrims to get back in the mix, Elliott is viewing the campaign as a marathon and not a sprint.

“I’ve been fairly calm this season,” he added. “A couple of wins and you’re flying, but a couple of losses, you’ve got to take that this year, it’ so close.

“I’m still firmly focused on trying to win games and see where that takes us.”

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.