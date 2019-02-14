Good neighbours make good teammates! Nicky Walker enjoying linking up with pal Gavin Allott at Boston United

Good neighbours make good teammates, according to Nicky Walker.

Boston United’s leading scorer praised pal Gavin Allott for his role in helping him find the net.

Thirty-two-year-old Allott, who lives close to Walker in Rotherham, has proved he is more than just a target man by providing the assist for four of the nine goals Walker has scored since the forward’s arrival from Frickley.

“That’s been the case quite a bit,” Walker said of Allott’s role.

“He keeps asking me ‘any chance of you helping me have a few chances?’

“A lot of my goals he’s set up for me.

“He works all the way to the end, especially for an old boy. You’ve got to give him that.”

Although the two Pilgrims have only been teammates since October, the relationship stretches further back.

Walker added: “I’ve known Gav for years. We live about half a mile from each other, so we have a good relationship.

“We travel in together, we know each others’s strengths. He knows where I’ll be if I run inside, so we have agreat understanding.

“To have a senior player who everyone respects, who leads the front line, it definitely helps.”