Gough tips Boston United to be title challengers

Jordan Gough believes Boston United’s squad is strong enough to make a serious title challenge.

The defender knows a thing or two about success at National League North level, having been part of the Solihull Moors team which won the title in 2016.

And he feels there is a similar vibe in the Pilgrims dressing room as the side currently sit second in the standings.

“You’ve got to be really consistent in this league because there’s no easy games,” he told The Standard.

“I think, if we can keep on the way we are, we’ll be challenging.

“This league is competitive but I think we can be up there if we carry on.”

The secret to Boston’s early success has centred around remaining solid in defence, the side keeping three clean sheets from their opening five matches.

But Gough is also impressed by the number of matchwinners dotted throughout Craig Elliott’s squad.

“We’ve got individuals who can win games. We’ll be fine in the long run,” he added.

“We need to try to keep with them (teams around the top) and win games away from home. I know we’ll be good at home all season.

“We want to try and stay unbeaten at home, but if we can pick up three points away from home we’ll be right up there.”

The depth of the squad means that Gough has had to bide his time from the bench, making his first league appearance as a late substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Altrincham.

But he says that is part and parcel of being in a winning team.

“I think we’ve got a great squad, to be fair,” he said.

“The depth shows, the people we’ve got sitting on the bench have got good names in this league.

“I think it’s shown in the first five games. Even when we’ve not played our best football we’ve ground out results.

“We’re keeping clean sheets and winning, that’s the main thing.”

Gough, however, could be in line for his first start this weekend as Ashley Jackson begins his three-match suspension after picking up a straight red in last week’s win over Nuneaton Borough.

“I’m excited about getting out there and hopefully showing the gaffer what I can do,” Gough added ahead of the Bank Holiday double which includes the arrival of winless Spennymoor Town on Saturday and the trip to Bradford Park Avenue on Monday (both 3pm).

“There’s not much you can say, if the team are doing their job you have to be patient and wait to get your chance, then take it.

“I’ve been ready since the end of pre-season but Ash has done really well and it shows in the clean sheets.

“The boys have been solid from the start of the season.”