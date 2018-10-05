Gregg is the ‘perfect fit’ for Pilgrims

Gregg Smith and Boston United are the ‘perfect fit’ according to manager Craig Elliott.

The target man returned last month following a spell at Brackley Town after leaving York Street in the summer.

But Elliott is happy to have him back.

“I needed a target man,” he said. “He left, initially, to go get games at Brackley.

“Obviously that’s not worked out as well as he wanted.

“He seemed the perfect fit. He wanted games and we needed somebody of his ability.”

Smith left for St James’ Park after struggling for game time last season, but Elliott says that had nothing to do with a lack of ability.

He continued: “Last year Gregg wasn’t out of my plan, it was more that we were doing well.

“We didn’t have many injuries and the team picked itself. We had a good consistency to us.

“I didn’t want to lose him in the summer but he needed assurances of playing.

“Let’s hope he gets us going again.”

United have a blank weekend with no scheduled match.