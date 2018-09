Boston United have added two young Grimsby Town attackers to their squad.

Winger Max Wright, 20, and 19-year-old striker Ahkeem Rose have linked up with Craig Elliott’s Pilgrims on initial month-long youth loans.

Both will be available for selection for Saturday’s match at Stockport County.

The contest at Edgeley Park will be the final game of defender Toby Lees’ loan spell from Harrogate Town, unless both clubs agree to extend.