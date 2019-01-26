GUISELEY 4 BOSTON UNITED 5: Pilgrims edge nine-goal thriller

Boston United hit five as they ended their 10-year wait for a win at Guiseley... just.

Jay Rollins scored twice as he returned to the scoresheet for the first time in 13 months, while Gavin Allott, Brad Abbott and teenager Lewis Gibbens also found the net.

But the Pilgrims had to dig deep for the three points as Rowan Liburd and Kayodi Odejayi ensured the hosts, remained in the contest until the end.

These two old foes may not be battling at the top of the table this season, but the contest kicked off with the similar intensity they have been accustomed to, the tackles as meaningful as ever.

United stuck with the same starting XI for the third match running, with new signing Nicky Wroe replacing the injured Jordan Slew on the bench.

The rollercoaster first half saw five goals scored in 13 minutes, the lead changing three times.

Allott gave the Pilgrims a 15th-minute lead against his former club, reacting first after Andi Thanoj’s strike took a wicked deflection and rebounded off the crossbar.

Five minutes later and the Lions roared into the lead with two well-worked goals, Odejayi powering home a header as he met Cliff Moyo’s cross at the back post and Liburd slotting beyond George Willis after being slipped in by his strike partner.

Rollins, whose previous goal came on Boxing Day 2017, had his London bus moment as United regained the advantage.

His first was an angled finish, muscling his way goal side of Andrew Halls to convert Ashley Jackson’s through ball.

Number two was blasted home from close range after Gibbens flicked Ben Davies’s delivery back into the danger zone.

It could have been three apiece before the break but Alex Purver could only hit the post after Willis parried Liburd’s initial strike.

Thanoj was fortunate to get away with a booking for a rash lunge on Purver which sparked a brawl, but referee Nathaniel Cox saw fit to brandish yellow.

Liburd levelled two minutes after the break, netting at the back post after a drilled cross found its way through a busy box.

It needed a firm hand from Marcus Dewhurst to keep Max Wright’s drive out, but Boston pressure saw them regain the lead in the 71st minute.

Wroe, making his debut as he replaced Allott, forced a corner from a teasing delivery.

The half-cleared ball landed at the feet of the midfielder who powered his strike through the packed penalty area and beyond the reach of Dewhurst.

Five minutes later and Gibbens met Davies’s cross to head home his first goal in senior football, celebrating wildly with the fans behind the net.

Deep into stoppage time Odejayi headed Guiseley’s fourth while, seconds later, Rollins burst free but fired wide, the hat-trick eluding him.

GUISELEY: Dewhurst, Moyo, Heaton, Purver, Thornton (Clayton 83), Halls, Cantrill, Hatfield, Liburd, Odejayi, Smith (Morrison 78); Subs (not used): Starcenko, Worsnop, James.

UNITED: Willis, Davies, Jackson, Thanoj, Gibbens, Qualter, Wright (Walker 56), Abbott (Harris 86), Allott (Wroe 69), Rollins, Wafuls; Subs (not used): Chettle, Johnson.

REF: Nathaniel Cox.

ATT: 725.

STAR MAN: Jay Rollins - two goals and a constant, hard-working threat.