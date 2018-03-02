Hare ready to fight for his United place

Taron Hare believes Boston United fans are yet to see the best of him.

After joining from North Ferriby United in the summer, the full back (pictured)started the Pilgrims’ first three competitive fixtures.

But he fell out of favour with previous boss Adam Murray and made the starting line-up just one more time before joining Gainsborough Trinity on a three -month loan deal.

Since Hare’s return, Craig Elliott has used the defender in four of the past six contests and, with Brad McGowan and Jordan Keane both nursing injuries, the defender is keen for more game time.

“I don’t feel I’ve reached my best standard yet,” he said after playing an hour in the 1-0 defeat to Leamington.

“I was in and out at the start and it’s the same again now.

“But it’s nice to get back on the pitch and I’m sure things will come back.

“Hopefully, I can maintain my position in the team.”

United have 13 matches to fit into their final two months of the campaign, and Hare believes that means the whole squad need to be on their toes.

“Everyone needs to be ready and raring to go for those games,” he added.

“I like fighting for my position so I’ll just keep fighting for it.”