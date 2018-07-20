Harris and Jackson can make step up

Craig Elliott is tipping Spencer Harris and Ashley Jackson to make successful step ups to the National League North.

Harris spent two years under the Boston United boss at Shaw Lane, while Jackson has had spells with Ossett Town, Leek Town and Goole.

Spencer Harris.

But after giving a number of players, such as Brad Abbott, the chance to prove themselves at a higher level last season, Elliott believes he has unearthed two more gems.

“He’s a young, fit lad who’s good at getting around the park,” he said of Harris.

“He’s good in both boxes and brave, the type of player I like to get in.

“I hope he can improve himself because he did very well for me in two years at Shaw Lane.

Ashley Jackson.

“It’s a step up for him and he’s got to work hard and be consistent, and show that. But I think the fans will like him.”

Jackson can play anywhere down the left, but Elliott has brought him in to challenge Jordan Gough for the left-back role.

He added: “His best position is left back. I brought him in for that.

“I think’s it’s time he made the move up to this level to show what he can do.”