He can establish himself as a top player! Elliott tips Boston United’s Abbott to be one of division’s best

Craig Elliott is tipping Brad Abbott to become one of the National League North’s top midfielders.

Abbott netted twice in yesterday’s 3-0 win at FC United of Manchester, in a game here hje and midfield partner Andi Thanoj again ran the show.

“He’s infectious, he’s got a good work-rate and good energy,” Elliott said.

“He just needs to tweak his final touch, final ball and he can establish himself as a top midfielder in this league.”

The manager, however, believes that Abbott has the willingness to learn and improve, revealing that he had been working on getting into more shooting opportunities in the build-up to the win.

“I’m pleased for Brad,” Elliott continued.

“We’ve actually been doing some work on shooting in training.

“I’ve said to them both (Abbott and Thanoj) they’re doing good but adding goals makes them even better.

“I’m pleased for Brad to get two today, he’s been excellent.”