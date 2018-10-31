He’s a handful! Elliott backs Blades striker Parkhouse to succeed at Boston United

Craig Elliott is backing Sheffield United striker David Parkhouse to do the business for Boston United.

The Northern Ireland under 21 international has linked up with the Pilgrims on a month-long youth loan, making his debut off the bench in last night’s 3-1 defeat to Brackley.

“I tried to get him at the start of the season but Sheffield United didn’t want to release him until after the new year,” Elliott explained.

“Things changed there so I really wanted to get him in.”

Elliott has confidence the 19-year-old can be a hit in the National League North due to his robust approach.

“I just think, bizarrely, he is a bit of a non-league player really,” Elliott added.

“He’s good at laying the ball off and he’s full of hard work. He’s a handful.

“He’s got a bit more legs (than the other striking options) but he’s strong.

“I just think he’s got that youthful enthusiasm that might add to us.

“He’s got quality, Sheffield United have a lot of quality and good players come through.

“After watching him, hopefuly he can add that to us.”