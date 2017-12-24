”He’s a quality lad!” Elliott says handing Boston United armband to Jordan Keane was a ‘no brainer’

Craig Elliott says that handing the captain’s armband to Jordan Keane was a ‘no-brainer’.

With James Clifton out injured, the defender became Boston United’s fifth skipper of the season, scoring the winner in the 3-2 win at Alfreton.

“He’s a quality lad. He’s one of the players, since I’ve come in, who I’ve been impressed with,” Elliott said.

“His attitude’s great on and off the pitch.

“He’s happy to play in numerous positions and he shows a great attitude in training.

“It was a no-brainier.”

All three of Keane’s goals for the Pilgrims have come in victories, against Alfreton twice and also York City.

“It helps when you have centre backs scoring goals,” Elliott added.

“I’d rather he was keeping cleans sheets, but everybody’s mucking in and playing their part.”