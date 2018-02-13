“He’s exactly the type of player we want here!” Boss Elliott has high praise for Boston United midfielder Brad Abbott

Brad Abbott’s performance against Curzon Ashton summed up what Boston United want in a player, says Craig Elliott.

The Pilgrims boss was full of praise for his midfielder, who netted a brace as United came from 3-0 down to stretch their unbeaten run to nine matches at the weekend.

“I thought he was superb second half, really drove the team on in defence and attack,” the manager said.

“He was full of quality, great attitude. He never knows when he’s beaten and he’s exactly the type of player we want here.

“You’ve got to have a lot composure and quality in those positions and I think he’s a great player and a superb lad as well.”

Elliott added that his side’s never-say-die attitude summed up the mentality he has attempted to bring to the Jakemans Stadium since his arrival in November.

“This is the big thing,” he continued. “I’ve spoken to them about being proud to keep the record going and to be proud not to be beaten at home.

“That’s what we’ve shown, we don’t want to be beaten.”

United return to action at home against Leamington on Saturday (KO 3pm).