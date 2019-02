Boston United’s youth team were beaten 7-0 by title-chasing Mansfield Town Brooksby today.

The National League U19 Alliance Division G fixture saw Mansfield, who began the day second with the Pilgrims in third, move seven points clear of Lee Mitchell’s visiting side.

Mansfield led 5-0 at the break, adding two more after the interval.

UNITED: Frestle (Ivanov 46), Gaukroger, Young, Fisher, Stevens, Bontoft, Crashley (Armond 65), Turki, Tate (Sears 46), Bark, Jackson; Sub (not used): Holland.