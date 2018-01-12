Hemmings happy to be spot on for Boston United... after learning the hard way

Ashley Hemmings has learned how to be a top penalty kick taker the hard way.

The Boston United winger scored twice in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Tamworth to take his goalscoring tally to 10 for the season.

Eight of those goals have arrived from the penalty spot, but prior to this campaign Hemmings had only taken one spot kick before... and he missed.

“I’ve only had one previously, years ago, and the keeper saved it,” Hemmings said, reflecting on his time with Walsall.

“So, I think, from then, I’ve learned my lesson and just tried to get the ball in the back of the net.

“The only thing you can think about is hitting the back of the net.

Ashley Hemmings.

“If you keep changing your mind it goes wrong.

“But I’m scoring them so the boys are happy with me keeping on them, so I’m buzzing myself.”

Hemmings admits that he’s enjoying a new lease of life in Craig Elliott’s midfield, with change in formation which suits him.

“I’m getting on the ball more and that’s a big part of my game.

Ashley Hemmings. Picture: Sarah Washbourn/www.yellowbellyphotos.com

“I love it, love playing football,” he said.

“The gaffer’s changed it and it’s working.

“New lads have come in but we’ve gelled as a team right away.

“We’ve just got to keep that winning mentality and keep it going.”