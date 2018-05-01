Hemmings would be ‘happy’ with another season at Boston United, but will he remain a Pilgrim?

Ashley Hemmings doesn’t know what the future holds for him, but the winger says he would be happy to return to Boston United for a proper go at promotion.

The former Wolves and Walsall man is out of contract this summer, but has been offered the chance to stay at the Jakemans Stadium.

Ashley Hemmings.

Craig Elliott may have to convince Hemmings, who has ambitions of a return to full-time football, that his best chance of playing at a higher level would be to climb the pyramid with the Pilgrims.

However, the wide man made it clear that he wouldn’t mind another year in Lincolnshire.

“I’m happy,” he said. “Since he (Elliott) has come in he’s given me confidence. I’ve been playing week-in, week-out and I’m happy.

“We have to see what happens. If I’m here next season then I want to get promoted.”

Ashley Hemmings.

Hemmings, however, has caught the eye of plenty of other clubs with some stand-out performances this season.

And if Saturday was his final appearance in amber, he certainly went out in style, scoring the winner against AFC Telford United to claim the club’s leading scorer title with 16 goals before collecting the Player of the Year trophy.

And either way, Hemmings is tipping Boston for a fantastic year.

“Since he (Elliott) has come in, look at our record,” he added.

Ashley Hemmings.

“It looks great for next season, everyone’s got that winning mentality.

“Next season we want to be the ones celebrating going up.

“The manager’s spoken to me and we had a chat. Now he’s talking with my agent and we have to wait and see what happens.”