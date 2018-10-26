Hine believes Hereford could be in for the same ‘horrible’ welcome he was used to at Boston United

Josh Hine used to think York Street was a ‘horrible’ place for away teams to visit. Now he hopes Hereford will have the same experience.

The former Southport, Chorley and Salford City player is looking for his first home start in Boston United colours when the Bulls roll into town on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Hine never used to look forward to those visits to Lincolnshire, at a ground where the fans are positioned close the the pitch and happy to let the opposition know exactly what’s on their mind.

But now the 27-year-old hopes the Boston welcoming committee will work to his advantage.

“To come here, it was a horrible place to come,” Hine confessed.

“It’s a long trip for most teams coming here.

“If the fans are on your back as an opposition it’s not a nice thing to come across, a lot of clubs don’t have the support Boston does.

“They’re loud, they’re angry. But they’re good to play for.”

Hereford arrive bottom of the form table.

And while they sit 18th in the National League North, their only away win this season came at Curzon Ashton on August 11.

The Bulls are currently on an eight-game winless run in the league, which has seen them pick up just two points.

And Hine believes a Pilgrims win could help United take a step closer to challenging for promotion.

“Everyone knows where the club wants to be and where it should be,” he added.

“For me, I think the ambition of the club has to be there.

“It’s always been a big club, even when I was younger.

“I think, if you don’t understand what the club wants then you don’t understand football.

“I’ve come here and I want to win games and do the best I can.

“That’s what the club wants as well.”