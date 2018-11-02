Hine happy to go the distance for Boston United

Josh Hine says he is happy to go the distance for Boston United.

The Southport-based Pilgrim faces a 340-mile round trip for home games following his move to the Jakemans Stadium.

But the utility man shrugged off the extra miles he will now travel after joining from Marine.

“It’s part of playing football,” he said.

“I was playing at Marine in the league below and I wanted to test myself and play as higha s I can.

“When the club came in it was a no-brainer. It’s a good club to play for.”

United travel to face Ashton United tomorrow (KO 7.45pm).