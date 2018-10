Harrison Holland netted twice as Boston United’s youngsters recorded a 3-0 win over Kettering Town in the National League U19 Alliance.

Holland found the net in the 12th and 39th minutes, either side of Harry Cranfield’s 20th-minute effort.

The result makes it three straight wins in all competitions for Lee Mitchell’s side, who are away at Long Eaton on October 31.

UNITED: Ivanov, Gaukroger, Cranfield, Fisher, Stevens, Bontoft, Young (Tucker 74), Bark, Crashley, Holland (Willerton 74), Jackson.