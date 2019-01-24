“Hopefully that’s me in 15 years!” Max Wright taking inspiration from Boston United teammate Ben Davies

Max Wright believes Boston United teammate Ben Davies is inspiring the young Pilgrims to make the most of their careers.

At 37, veteran full back Davies is old enough to be the 20-year-old winger’s dad, but the two teammates are bringing out the best of each other down the right flank.

It is a relationship which was cultivated when training daily together at Grimsby Town, with Davies since joining the Pilgrims permanently and Wright impressing on loan.

“I’ve known Ben a few years and it’s a good relationship, I’ve not had many with full backs,” Wright said.

“But with Ben it’s brilliant as I know what I’m getting from him and, hopefully, he knows what he’s getting from me.

“I can trust him and let him do his thing. He can tell me to push on. That’s important for me and helps me get going.”

While Wright admits he wouldn’t want to make fun of the age difference with Davies, he would love to emulate his teammate’s longevity in the game.

“If I call him my dad I’d get some strick for that, but it’s great that he’s getting on a bit and still playing as well as he is,” Wright added.

“Hopefully, that’s me in 10-15 years time. I really do hope so.”

While Wright impresses for United, he remains a Mariner and his main aim is to force his way into the League Two club’s starting XI.

And he believes the best way to do that is by succeeding with United.

He told The Standard: “I definitely hope (I’m being noticed), I train all week with them and Thursdays with Boston.

“Hopefully they’re watching the video clips, seeing what I’m capable of and what I’m producing.

“It’s a good test for them to watch as I’m playing against good players.

“It’s a good standard, improving my ability and helping me learn more about the game.”